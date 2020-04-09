Left Menu
Development News Edition

JetBlue seeks U.S. approval to temporarily halt flights to 11 airports

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2020 02:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 02:00 IST
JetBlue seeks U.S. approval to temporarily halt flights to 11 airports

JetBlue Airways Corp on Wednesday asked the U.S. Transportation Department for emergency approval to temporarily suspend service to 11 U.S. airports, including Dallas, Houston, Minneapolis, Portland, Sacramento and Albuquerque.

Earlier on Wednesday, JetBlue said it was consolidating flights in five U.S. metropolitan areas and suspending flights at Baltimore, Providence, New York LaGuardia and San Jose airports, citing the massive collapse in travel demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

JetBlue asked approval to halt the flights at the 11 airports from April 15 through June 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

DoT relaxes radiation norms for mobile towers installation, upgradation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Starbucks sees 47% drop in second-quarter earnings on coronavirus hit

Starbucks Corp on Wednesday forecast a 47 drop in second-quarter earnings, scrapped its full-year forecast and warned that the financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic would extend into the final quarter of 2020.The company also said it ...

Saudi-led coalition declares 2-week coronavirus ceasefire in Yemen

The Riyadh-led military coalition declared a two-week ceasefire in Yemen starting Thursday in a bid to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus, a senior Saudi official said. We are announcing a ceasefire starting Thursday for two weeks,...

Ex-Kazakh president's grandson wins UK case over purchase of London mansion

Londons High Court removed anti-graft orders against the grandson of the former president of Kazakhstan on Wednesday, dealing a blow to powers that British crime fighters use to target dirty money.The National Crime Agency NCA had sought Un...

Africa Development Bank creates $10 bn fund for virus aid

The African Development Bank on Wednesday said it had created a 10 billion emergency fund to help the continents countries fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Africa, the worlds poorest continent, may be badly exposed to the pandemic bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020