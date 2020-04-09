Left Menu
U.S. forecaster sees 60% chance for neutral weather during summer

There is about a 60% chance of El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral conditions prevailing during the northern hemisphere summer in 2020, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

The chances of the neutral weather pattern is most likely to continue through autumn, the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said in its monthly forecast.

