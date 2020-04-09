Left Menu
Chad army says 52 troops, 1,000 jihadists killed in offensive

PTI | Ndjamena | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 19:52 IST
The Chadian army said on Thursday it had wound up an offensive against Boko Haram jihadists in the Lake Chad border region in which 52 troops and 1,000 jihadists were killed

Army spokesman Colonel Azem Bermendoa Agouna told AFP that the operation, launched after nearly 100 soldiers were killed last month, ended Wednesday after the Nigerian jihadists were forced out of the country.

