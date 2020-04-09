Left Menu
JD Gaming beats first-place Invictus Gaming in LPL play

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:42 IST
JD Gaming topped first-place Invictus Gaming and won their fourth match in a row on Thursday to climb into third place in China's League of Legends Pro League. The team stands at 9-4 and surpassed eStar in the standings with the 2-0 sweep of IG (10-2).

Royal Never Give Up (7-5) dropped a place in the standings to seventh with their 2-0 loss to LGD Gaming (4-7). In other action, Edward Gaming (8-4) swept LNG Esports (4-9).

Week 6 continues Friday with three matches: --Dominus Esports vs. Victory Five

--FunPlus Phoenix vs. Vici Gaming --Top Esports vs. Bilibili Gaming

League of Legends Pro League (LPL) spring season standings, through Thursday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage: 1. Invictus Gaming, 10-2, 71 percent

2. FunPlus Phoenix, 9-2, 74 percent 3. JD Gaming, 9-4, 67 percent

4. eStar, 9-4, 61 percent 5. EDward Gaming, 8-4, 61 percent

6. Top Esports, 8-4, 59 percent 7. Royal Never Give Up, 7-5, 57 percent

8. Oh My God, 7-5, 55 percent 9. Team WE, 6-5, 52 percent

10. Rogue Warriors, 5-7, 45 percent 11. Vici Gaming, 5-8, 46 percent

12. Suning, 5-8, 44 percent 13. LGD Gaming, 4-7, 44 percent

14. Bilibili Gaming, 4-8, 39 percent 15. LNG Esports, 4-9, 36 percent

16. Dominus Esports, 3-9, 31 percent 17. Victory Five, 0-12, 4 percent

--Field Level Media

