T1 move closer to first place in LCK standings

T1 closed in on first-place Gen.G in the League Champions Korea 2020 spring standings with a 2-0 defeat of SANDBOX Gaming on Thursday. T1 (13-3) now have the same season record at Gen.G but are in second place based on winning percentage.

In Thursday's other match, Afreeca Freecs (4-9) swept last-place Griffin (4-13). Week 8 continues Friday with third-place DragonX (11-4) facing DAMWON Gaming (8-8) and T1 meeting KT Rolster (8-7).

The top five teams from the spring season will advance to the single-elimination playoffs, with the regular-season winner receiving a playoff bye into the final. The second- and third-place teams receive playoff byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively. All playoff matches will be best-of-three. The winner clinches a berth in the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational. The event will include the top teams from every League of Legends region.

League of Legends LCK 2020 spring season standings, through Thursday, with win-loss records and game-winning percentage: 1. Gen.G, 13-3, 74 percent

2. T1, 13-3, 70 percent 3. DragonX, 11-4, 68 percent

4. KT Rolster, 8-7, 49 percent 5. DAMWON Gaming, 8-8, 51 percent

6. Afreeca Freecs, 7-9, 44 percent 7. Hanwha Life Esports, 5-10, 38 percent

8. SANDBOX Gaming, 5-11, 38 percent 9. APK Prince, 5-11, 38 percent

10. Griffin, 4-13, 33 percent --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.