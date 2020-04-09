Left Menu
Spain's COVID-19 toll reaches 15,238

Spanish Health Ministry on Thursday said that coronavirus related deaths in the country have exceeded 15,000, but the authorities have claimed the death rate has again slowed.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 09-04-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 21:54 IST
Spain's COVID-19 toll reaches 15,238
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Spanish Health Ministry on Thursday said that coronavirus related deaths in the country have exceeded 15,000, but the authorities have claimed the death rate has again slowed. Despite the nation-wide toll reaching 15,238 Spanish authorities are optimistic that the death rate has again slowed after small increases in the previous two days, Al Jazeera reported.

There were 683 deaths in the past 24 hours, 74 fewer than Wednesday's total death count of 757. The rate of increase was 4.7 per cent on the total number of deaths on Thursday, also lower than Wednesday's 5.5 per cent rise.

The number of active cases has gone up from 84,111 to 85,043, an increase of 929, one of the lowest in nearly a month. The Spanish Health Ministry also reports that 52,165 people have now recovered from the virus.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has issued an urgent warning that the European Union is in danger of disintegration in the face of the coronavirus crisis. "The EU is in danger if there is no solidarity," Sanchez told parliament

Spain is among the countries calling for common debt insurance, widely referred to as coronabonds to tackle the economic fall-out from the coronavirus pandemic. Germany and other countries have so far rejected the proposal. There are now more than 1.5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus around the world. More than 89,900 people have died and more than 339,000 have recovered, as per the data of Johns Hopkins University. (

