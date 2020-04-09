UK registers 881 coronavirus deaths in daily update

UK registers 881 coronavirus deaths in daily updatePTI | London | Updated: 09-04-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 21:55 IST
Britain announced another 881 deaths of people testing positive for coronavirus in Thursday's daily update, bringing the country's total toll to 7,978
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, in charge as Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care battling COVID-19, announced the figures as he warned that the country hadn't "yet reached the peak of the virus".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
