BRIEF-Franklin Taking Steps To Prepare For Potential Debt Restructuring, Bankruptcy Of Chesapeake Energy - WSJ

Franklin Resources Inc:

* FRANKLIN RESOURCES TAKING STEPS TO PREPARE FOR POTENTIAL DEBT RESTRUCTURING OR BANKRUPTCY OF CHESAPEAKE ENERGY - WSJ

* FRANKLIN RESOURCES HIRED LAW FIRM AKIN GUMP STRAUSS HAUER & FELD LLP FOR NEGOTIATIONS IN ADVANCE OF POSSIBLE DEFAULT BY CHESAPEAKE- WSJ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

