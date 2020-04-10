Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fnatic advance to Grand Final of ESL Pro League Europe

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 02:17 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 02:02 IST
Fnatic advance to Grand Final of ESL Pro League Europe
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Fnatic swept Natus Vincere on Thursday to advance to the Grand Final of the ESL Pro League Season 11's European competition. Fnatic dispatched Natus Vincere after posting a 16-13 win on Inferno and 16-9 victory on Nuke.

Also on Thursday, Astralis recorded a 2-0 win over mousesports to set up a rematch in the semifinal of the playoffs. FaZe Clan recorded a 2-0 victory over OG in another match on Thursday.

The ESL Pro League Season 11 was due to be held in Malta, with 24 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams set to compete for a $750,000 prize pool. However, the tournament was moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the field was split into a European event with 18 total teams and a separate North American event with six teams.

Twelve European teams were eliminated in Stage 1, and three more will be eliminated in Stage 2. The first-place team in Stage 2 will head straight to the grand final, with the second- and third-place teams battling in the semifinals. The European champion will earn $75,000 of a $531,000 prize pool. The North America winner will receive $75,000 of a $219,000 prize pool.

The playoffs begin with a semifinal match between Astralis and mousesports. ESL Pro League Season 11 Europe Stage 2 standings (point differential in parentheses), through Thursday:

1. Fnatic, 4-1 (plus-26) 2. Astralis, 3-2 (plus-53)

3. mousesports, 3-2 (minus-13) 4. Natus Vincere, 3-2 (minus-19)

5. FaZe Clan, 1-4 (minus-24) 6. OG, 1-4 (minus-23)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

The number of confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus were reported to have exceeded 1.5 million globally and the death toll rose above 89,400, according to a Reuters tally as of 1400 GMT.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive grap...

Egypt reports 139 new coronavirus cases, 15 deaths

Egypt on Thursday reported 139 new cases of the new coronavirus, bringing its total since the start of the outbreak to 1,699, according to a health ministry statement.The Arab worlds most populous country also recorded 15 new deaths, raisin...

UK urges citizens to stay at home over Easter, police ready to get tough

Britain urged its citizens to stay at home over the coming Easter holidays, amid fears that the pull of wanting to see family and friends over the Christian holy day could undermine efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Britain is ...

Status of BlizzCon 2020 remains in question

The status of BlizzCon 2020 is up in the air due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Blizzard Entertainment acknowledged on its forums Thursday that it isnt sure whether the event will take place in its traditional manner.While were all ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020