Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boris Johnson out of ICU, must rest up says his father

PTI | London | Updated: 10-04-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 16:24 IST
Boris Johnson out of ICU, must rest up says his father
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been shifted out of the intensive care unit but will remain in hospital for close monitoring by doctors in the early phase of his recovery after testing positive for the coronavirus that has claimed nearly 8,000 lives in the country. Downing Street said Johnson, 55, is in extremely good spirits at the St Thomas' Hospital ward as his father, Stanley Johnson, called on his son to rest up.

"The Prime Minister has been moved this evening [Thursday] from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery. He is in extremely good spirits," a Downing Street spokesperson said on Thursday. Stanley Johnson said the whole family was "tremendously grateful" that the UK prime minister had been moved out of intensive care, adding that he thinks his son's illness has "got the whole country to realise this is a serious event".

"He must rest up… He took one for the team and we've got to make sure we play properly now," he told the BBC. He warned that his son cannot get "straight back to Downing Street and pick up the reins". Boris Johnson's pregnant fiancee, Carrie Symonds, took to Twitter to express her relief with a series of clapping hands emoticons alongside a picture of a rainbow, which has emerged as the symbol of support for the country's National Health Service (NHS) through the course of the pandemic fightback. The 32-year-old, who has been self-isolating with the couple's dog Dilyn, had revealed her own symptoms of coronavirus last week but said she was "on the mend".

According to latest UK Department of Health figures, the number of people to have died in hospital in the UK after testing positive for the novel coronavirus has risen to 7,978. Ministers and officials urged the British public to continue to observe the strict social distancing norms over what is a long Easter holiday weekend when it is customary for people to travel and get together with their friends and families in different parts of the country. "The whole country has been practicing a stringent form of social distancing for three weeks now. Precisely because we're doing everything we can to minimise the bleak numbers that I just read out," said UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab during the daily Downing Street briefing on Thursday as he deputises for the UK PM while he is in hospital.

"Now, as we look forward to the long Bank Holiday Easter weekend, I know some people are going to start wondering is it time to ease up on the rules. So I've got to say thank you for your sacrifice. But, also, we're not done yet. We must keep going," he said. While the initial 21-day semi-lockdown announced by Boris Johnson on March 23 comes to a close towards next Monday, all indications are that it would have to be further extended to continue to keep the numbers afflicted by the deadly virus manageable for the NHS to treat.

"We mustn't give the coronavirus a second chance to kill more people and to hurt our country," said Raab, as he urged people to continue to stay at home and leave only for restricted purposes of essential shopping and one form of exercise a day..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-England's Japan tour could be in October - RFU chief Sweeney

Englands tour of Japan which is scheduled for July could be postponed to October due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rugby Football Union RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney said on Friday. England were to play Japan on July 4 in Oita and July 11...

Notre-Dame service a message of hope for France in coronavirus lockdown

Nearly a year after fire devastated Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, the citys Archbishop held a small ceremony there to mark Good Friday, praying that Easters message of rebirth might bring comfort to a country stricken by the coronavirus pa...

Indian Railways transports 6.75 lakh wagons of commodities since 23 March

Indian Railways continues to deliver essential commodities through its freight services during the nationwide lockdown to strengthen the Governments efforts in managing the challenges and adverse impact of COVID19 in the country. The Union...

2 municipal wards in city sealed for 14 days, says official

Eds Updating story, adding quotes Bengaluru, Apr 10 PTI Two municipal wards in the city were sealed for 14 days in view of five coronavirus cases detected in the two areas, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike commissioner B H AnilKumar sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020