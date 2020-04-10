Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stampede in Kenya as slum residents surge for food aid

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 10-04-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 19:44 IST
Stampede in Kenya as slum residents surge for food aid
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A stampede caused by thousands of people surging for food aid in Kenya's capital led to police firing tear gas and injuring several people, witnesses said Friday. Desperate for help as coronavirus-related restrictions make it more difficult to go out and make a living, residents of Nairobi's Kibera slum gathered for a food distribution near a district office. They tried to force their way through a gate for their chance at supplies to keep their families fed for another day.

The scene in Kenya's largest slum reflected the fears of millions across Africa as nearly 20 countries have imposed full lockdowns and others have shut down cities or imposed curfews. A vast population of informal workers, with little or no savings, worries about the next meal as no one knows when the measures will end. Already, Rwanda and South Africa have extended their lockdowns by two weeks.

In the Nairobi chaos, men with sticks beat people back as they fought over packages of food, some with face masks dangling off their chins. Some people fell and were trampled. Dust rose. Women shrieked. Injured people were carried to safety and placed on the ground to recover, gasping for breath.

"The people who have been injured here are very many, even we cannot count," said one resident, Evelyn Kemunto. "Both women and children have been injured. There was a woman with twins, she has been injured, and even now she is looking for her twins. … It is food we were coming for since we are dying of hunger." The crowd had heard that popular opposition leader Raila Odinga had donated the food, said witness Richard Agutu Kongo, a 43-year-old who operates a motorcycle taxi.

But in fact the distribution was from another well-wisher who had given selected families cards to turn in and receive aid, he said. "They didn't care about government restrictions that we were to stay 1 meter apart," he added.

Kongo's family, including six children, was given a card. They received two packets of maize meal, cooking oil and cereals. People in the crowd "could see those with cards getting food and this caused the stampede as they tried to force their way in," Kongo said.

He described his business as a standstill as Kenyans are discouraged from going out. "Before, I used to make (the equivalent of) $10 and now with the coronavirus restrictions I can barely make $5," he said. "It's becoming hard to ensure my family gets three meals a day. Yesterday they missed breakfast." With Friday's donation, his family now has enough for three meals, he said: "We are thankful for the donation, but it will only last two days." He lamented that Kenya's government appears to have no plan to feed him and millions more.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar frees journalist who was charged under terrorism law

A Myanmar journalist arrested on terrorism charges after publishing an interview with a spokesman for the Arakan Army rebel group was freed on Thursday and said police had told him they would not pursue the case. Nay Myo Lin, the editor-in-...

Rajasthan govt announces Rs 50 lakh compensation for staff who die due to COVID-19 while on duty

Rajasthan government on Friday announced it will provide an assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the family of any employee who dies due to coronavirus while on duty related to the COVID-19 pandemic, an official statement said. This assistance schem...

Welfare of Indian diaspora focus of PM Modi's Gulf outreach amid COVID-19: Officials

Welfare of Indians in the Gulf was the major focus area in the discussions Prime Minister Narendra Modi had with leaders of countries in the region over the last few weeks, officials said. Over the last few weeks, Modi has been holding cons...

Don't invite death, Soren asks people hiding Covid-19 connection

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday requested people, who came in contact with Covid-19 patients, not to invite death and come forward for tests so that the state government can help them if they are infected with coronavirus in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020