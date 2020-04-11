Left Menu
Origen eliminate Rogue in LEC spring playoffs

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 11-04-2020 02:15 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 02:13 IST
Origen eliminate Rogue in LEC spring playoffs
Origen advanced to the third round of the losers' bracket with a 3-1 win Friday against Rogue in the League of Legends European Championship spring playoffs. Origen top laner Barney "Alphari" Morris was named MVP of the match.

Play continues on Saturday with MAD Lions meeting Fnatic in the winners' bracket semifinal. The loser of that match will face the winner of Sunday's clash between Origen and G2 Esports in the losers' bracket semifinals on April 18.

The tournament is being played online rather than in-person due to the coronavirus pandemic. The grand final is scheduled for April 19. The winner qualifies for the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational, which will feature the top teams from every League of Legends region worldwide.

