Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian American entrepreneur announces to produce 10K face masks daily

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2020 03:18 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 03:09 IST
Indian American entrepreneur announces to produce 10K face masks daily
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An Indian American entrepreneur has announced to produce 10,000 face masks a day and 15,000 face shields per week to address the massive shortage of these public health items in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cleanaxa, the company recently formed by Indiana-based Gurinder Singh, is also producing 1,000 gowns a week for personal protective use for those who must go out and, in the process, is also providing employment to 300 families.

"The products are produced by people who do not leave their homes and then packaged and distributed in a sanitary fashion," Singh said in a statement. An Indian American Sikh activist from Indiana, Singh, 46 is recipient of the Rosa Parks Trailblazer award in recognition of his campaign that forced US authorities to change their policy towards headgear of the Sikh community.

"The face masks are intended to provide some protection for those who must leave their homes. The use of these masks will help save the medical and N-95 masks for medical and emergency service personnel," Singh emphasized in a statement. Cleanaxa so far has generated income opportunities for over 300 families and hopes to provide it to at least 125 more, he added.

"We are starting a "homemade revolution" where people can make products at home and create income independently in their home," he said. With this being an election year, Singh invites candidates to consult with Cleanxa to have the fabric for their mask designed for their campaign.

"Cleanaxa will help with their design and we will produce the masks for them, their campaign workers, and as handouts for at their events," he said. In view of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, there is massive shortage of face masks in the country. As part of the preventive measures, the White House Task Force on Coronavirus has recommended that every citizen wear some sort of face mask. Some of the states like California has made it compulsory for any outside movement.

Singh said his new company has given over 1,000 masks to law enforcement, agencies, first responders and health care workers. He is creating a process where any law enforcement officers, first responders, or health care workers can obtain a free Cleanxa mask, only paying for shipping if they cannot pick one up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Italy extends nationwide COVID-19 quarantine until May 3

Rome Italy, April 11 SputnikANI Italy is extending the nationwide COVID-19 quarantine until May 3, but will reopen bookstores and childrens shops starting April 14, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Friday. Earlier in the day, the count...

NHL exec: Cities are offering to host neutral-site games

The NHL is listening to offers from venues around North America that are volunteering to host neutral-site playoff games. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly discussed the proposals with ESPN on Friday.The NHL season, like those of all other ...

When to open the country is the biggest decision he ever had to make: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Friday said when to open up the country is going to be the biggest decision he ever had to make. In barely a few weeks, a booming American economy has literally come to a standstill due the COVID-19 pandemic. ...

U.S. approves $168 billion of small business loans under coronavirus plan -White House's Kudlow

The United States has approved 661,000 loans to small businesses totaling 168 billion under a program to address the fallout from the novel coronavirus epidemic, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday.Were now at 661,000 l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020