Lithuania set up police checkpoints amid Easter travel ban

Lithuanian police set up hundreds of checkpoints nationwide on Friday to enforce an Easter travel ban imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. "Police set up around 300 checkpoints across the country," spokesman Ramunas Matonis told AFP.

The Baltic EU state banned travel between municipalities from Friday evening to Monday to deter people from visiting their relatives and friends to celebrate Easter. There are exceptions for people returning home, going to work or attending funerals.

Fines for breaking the rules start at 250 euros ($230). The government also made wearing face masks mandatory in public.

Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said his cabinet could ease the coronavirus lockdown measures for small businesses from next week if the situation remains stable over the weekend. Lithuania has been in lockdown since March 16, including the closure of all pubs, restaurants, schools, universities, kindergartens and most shops.

The Baltic country of 2.8 million people currently has 999 confirmed COVID-19 infections, with 22 deaths..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.