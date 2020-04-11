Left Menu
Flight with passengers from virus-infected cruise ship takes off for Australia

PTI | Montevideo | Updated: 11-04-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 11:09 IST
Flight with passengers from virus-infected cruise ship takes off for Australia
More than 100 Australians and New Zealanders left Uruguay aboard a specially chartered flight after two weeks stranded aboard a virus-infected cruise ship, Montevideo's Carrasco airport said in the early hours of Saturday

Of 217 people aboard the Greg Mortimer liner, 128 had tested positive for new coronavirus and had been blocked from docking

An agreement between the Uruguayan and Australian governments was made to create a "sanitary corridor" to take the mostly elderly tourists from Montevideo's port to its international airport where they boarded a flight for Melbourne.

