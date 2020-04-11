Left Menu
Indian man, unable to return home due to coronavirus lockdown, dies of heart attack in UAE

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 11-04-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 14:37 IST
Indian man, unable to return home due to coronavirus lockdown, dies of heart attack in UAE
A retired college professor from India, who was visiting his daughter in the UAE but could not travel back following flight suspensions due to the coronavirus outbreak, died of heart attack, his family said on Saturday. M Sreekumar, 70, and his wife Sreekumari from Kerala were visiting their daughter Sreeja, a teacher in Sharjah. They were to return to Kerala on Saturday but that was not possible as the flights were suspended, the Gulf News reported.

Sreekumar, a statistics professor, had retired from Maharajas College in Ernakulam in Kerala. "He suffered chest pain on Thursday and was rushed to a private hospital in Sharjah. It was an acute heart attack and he passed away this morning," the relative said.

"Unfortunately, we cannot fly his body to Kerala at this point in time. So, the family has decided to cremate him in Sharjah," a relative was quoted as saying.

