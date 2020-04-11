Left Menu
Afghanistan refuses to handover ISKP chief, the mastermind behind Kabul Gurudwara attack, to Pakistan

Afghanistan on Saturday turned down Pakistan's request to handover Aslam Farooqi, leader of the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP), an affiliate of the militant Islamic State (IS) and the main conspirator behind the massacre of 27 Sikh worshippers at Shor Bazaar Gurudwara in Kabul on March 25.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-04-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 15:45 IST
Aslam Farooqi, leader of the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP) (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Afghanistan on Saturday turned down Pakistan's request to handover Aslam Farooqi, leader of the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP), an affiliate of the militant Islamic State (IS) and the main conspirator behind the massacre of 27 Sikh worshippers at Shor Bazaar Gurudwara in Kabul on March 25. Turning down the request, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said Farooqi was involved in the killing of hundreds of Afghans, therefore, he should be tried under the law of the country, Express Tribune reported.

On April 4, Afghanistan's intelligence agency, the National Directorate of Security (NDS), announced that they had arrested Farooqi, whose real name is Abdullah Orakzai, in Kandahar province. The group has been involved in numerous terror activities in the mountains of north Pakistan as well as its neighbours, and is believed to be a proxy of Pakistan's Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) which tries to promote it in Afghanistan to keep a check on the Taliban.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry further noted that Afghanistan and Pakistan have no extradition treaty and Kabul was under no obligation to hand over the IS-Khorasan chief. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

