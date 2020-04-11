Left Menu
The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to 4892 on Saturday and the death toll in the country from the deadly virus reached 78.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-04-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 17:39 IST
Pakistan coronavirus tally rises to 4892, death toll stands at 78
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to 4892 on Saturday and the death toll in the country from the deadly virus reached 78. Punjab is the worst affected province in Pakistan with 2336 positive cases of coronavirus, Dawn reported citing official data.

Sindh has reported 104 new cases and six deaths in the last 24 hours. The tally of the province reached 1318. Meanwhile, the country's capital has reported 113 cases.

Pakistan occupied Kashmir has reported 34 cases, while Gilgit Baltistan has 215 cases According to official data, 762 patients have recovered from the virus in the country. (ANI)

