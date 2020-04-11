20 employees at Presidential Palace in Kabul test positive for COVID-19
Twenty employees of the Presidential Palace in Kabul have contracted the coronavirus, the Afghan TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the documents it has seen.ANI | Kabul | Updated: 11-04-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 19:06 IST
Kabul [Afghanistan], April 11 (Sputnik/ANI): Twenty employees of the Presidential Palace in Kabul have contracted the coronavirus, the Afghan TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the documents it has seen. According to the media outlet, 517 samples examined in total.
"We will get the best results if we have enough kits. By testing more people, we can find patients who have the virus while it is in its incubation period," Assadullah Esmat, head of the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Kabul, was quoted as saying by the broadcaster. The media did not specify whether Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had undergone a COVID-19 test or not.
The total count of infections in Afghanistan now stands at 555, with 18 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (Sputnik/ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kabul
- Afghanistan
- Ashraf Ghani
- Johns Hopkins University
ALSO READ
UNSC condemns terror attack on Kabul gurdwara, underlines need to hold perpetrators accountable
Coronavirus: Afghanistan approves plan to impose lockdown in Kabul
ISI-backed outfit orchestrated Kabul Gurudwara attack: European think-tank
Security agencies look into role of Kerala youth in Kabul terror attack
Political turmoil in Kabul dogs negotiations with Taliban