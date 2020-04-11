NATO commander meets Taliban leaders in Qatar to discuss implementation of peace deal

Doha [Qatar], April 11 (Sputnik/ANI) NATO commander in Afghanistan Gen Austin Miller met the Taliban leadership in the Qatari capital of Doha to discuss the implementation of a peace deal signed by both parties, a Taliban spokesman said on Saturday. Suhail Shaheen, the Taliban political office spokesman, confirmed on Twitter that both parties met in Doha on Friday to discuss the implementation of the February 29 peace deal signed between the US and the Taliban. Shaheen added that the Taliban called for an end to NATO and Afghan military attacks.

US officials also confirmed the meeting, which military spokesman Col Sonny Leggett said was scheduled as part of a framework established by the peace deal, Afghanistan's Tolo News broadcaster reported. "The meeting was about the need to reduce the violence," the broadcaster quoted Leggett as saying.

Violent clashes in Afghanistan continue despite the signing of a peace deal between the Taliban and the US. The agreement was set to pave the way for the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country within 14 months and the beginning of intra-Afghan talks between the militant group and the government, following the mutual release of prisoners. (Sputnik/ANI)

