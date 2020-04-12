Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 Germans sheltered by New Zealand family to fly home

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 12-04-2020 11:54 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 11:49 IST
4 Germans sheltered by New Zealand family to fly home
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Four German students say they're glad they'll finally get to fly home Sunday but also sad to say goodbye to the New Zealand family that sheltered them for 2 1/2 weeks during a nationwide lockdown. The adult students had planned to be traveling around New Zealand when the country imposed the lockdown in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus. They are among 12,000 German visitors in New Zealand who are returning on flights chartered by the German government.

'"It's been a different vacation," said Julia Betz, 23. "But it's been a great experience anyway," Betz said she'd like to return one day to hike the Abel Tasman Coast Track, listed as one of New Zealand's 10 Great Walks. She and Laura Spottke, 22, had traveled to New Zealand to join their boyfriends Felix Gard and Thomas Metzler, both 23. The men are final year veterinarian students and had earlier spent a month working with horses near Cambridge under the tutelage of New Zealand veterinarian Kate Dingemans.

She had stayed in touch with the students as they began their travels and insisted they come to stay with her family during the lockdown. Dingemans said she and her family of five had gained "so much" from their time with the students. "It will be a strange feeling when they leave," she said.

Good weather meant the students were able to spend time on the rural property swimming in a river and playing soccer. They also cooked meals for their hosts. Spottke made käsespätzle, a Bavarian dish with similarities to mac-n-cheese.

"I think they liked it," she said. The four are a little nervous about their health while traveling and returning home to a country with higher infection rates but are eager to see their families.

New Zealand has had 1,330 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths. The number of new cases has steadily declined over the past week, giving rise to hopes the lockdown is working.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Seven people arrested from gurdwara after attack on police team in Patiala district: officials.

Seven people arrested from gurdwara after attack on police team in Patiala district officials....

Chappell cites Tendulkar, Redpath's examples to win battle against COVID-19

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has compared the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with a five-day game, saying the need of the hour for every individual is to display patience, determination and initiative -- key attributes of a Test cricket...

We now plan to fight it in court: lyricists Sameer on remix trend

Popular lyricist Sameer Anjaan is miffed with the trend of recreations as the original writers and composers are never duly credited in the new versions, an act, he said, which can only be corrected by fighting it out in the court. Sameer, ...

Pak reports 254 new infections, death toll due to coronavirus reaches 86

Pakistans coronavirus has cases reached 5,038 with 254 new infections reported, while 14 more people died due to the disease, taking the death toll in the country to 86, health officials said on Sunday. The Ministry of National Health Servi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020