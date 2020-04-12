Boris Johnson 'discharged from hospital': Downing Street

Boris Johnson 'discharged from hospital': Downing StreetPTI | London | Updated: 12-04-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 18:18 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from hospital on Sunday, a Downing Street spokesperson said, a week after being admitted for treatment for coronavirus. Johnson, 55, was admitted to St Thomas' hospital, in London, on last Sunday - 10 days after testing positive for the virus.
He had three nights in intensive care before returning to a ward on Thursday. Downing Street said the prime minister would continue his recovery at his country residence, Chequers.
"On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas' for the brilliant care he has received," the spokesperson said. "All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Downing Street
- London
ALSO READ
Things will get worse before they get better: says Boris Johnson in letters to Britons
In self-isolation, Boris Johnson writes to UK households, urges to 'stay at home' to combat COVID-19
Boris Johnson hails society in latest self-isolation video message
UK to massively ramp up Covid-19 tests, says Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson admitted to hospital with COVID-19 symptoms