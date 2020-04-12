Left Menu
Taliban to release 20 Afghan government officials

The Taliban on Sunday announced to release 20 Afghan government officials.

ANI | Kandahar | Updated: 12-04-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 18:41 IST
Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen. Image Credit: ANI

The Taliban on Sunday announced to release 20 Afghan government officials. "Today, 20 prisoners of the Kabul administration will be released," Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said on Twitter, adding that the group would be handed over to the representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

This comes after a number of prisoners were by the Afghan government, Al Jazeera reported. Since Wednesday, the Afghan government has released 300 Taliban prisoners as apart of an agreement signed on February 29 between the US and the Taliban.

According to the deal, the Afghan government has to free up to 5,000 Taliban prisoner and the terrorist group will hand over 1,000 Afghan government officials. (ANI)

