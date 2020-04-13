Left Menu
Team Liquids beats EG again, wins ESL Pro League NA

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2020 05:56 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 05:56 IST
Team Liquids beats EG again, wins ESL Pro League NA

Team Liquid made sure there would be no nail-biting this time. Facing Evil Geniuses for the third time in the tournament, Team Liquid swept its foe in the best-of-five grand final Sunday to win the ESL Pro League Season 11's North American competition.

After beating EG 2-1 in to end the group stage, Liquid swept EG 2-0 in the upper-bracket final on Friday. The largest margin of victory in any of the five maps was four points. But already spotted a 1-0 map lead for being the upper bracket champions, Liquid left no doubt in Sunday's final, winning 16-11 on Dust II and 16-9 on Vertigo.

Liquid pocketed $90,000 with the title -- the $75,000 first-place prize plus $15,000 for three stage wins. They also received 550 Pro Tour points and 1,400 BLAST Premier points. EG took home $45,000 from the $219,000 total prize pool -- $45,000 for the runner-up finish and $15,000 in stage bonuses - plus 400 Pro Tour points and 700 BLAST Premier points.

The ESL Pro League Season 11 was due to be held in Malta, with 24 teams set to compete for a $750,000 prize pool. However, the tournament was moved online and split into regional events due to the coronavirus pandemic, with 18 teams in the European event and six in the North American competition. Prize pool ($USD, Pro Tour points, BLAST Premier points)

1. $75,000, 550, 1,400 -- Team Liquid 2. $30,000, 400, 700 -- Evil Geniuses

3. $18,000, 250, 438 -- FURIA Esports 4. $13,000, 150, 438 -- MIBR

5. $5,000, 90, 0 -- 100 Thieves 6. $3,000, 60, 0 -- Swole Patrol

Teams also earned $5,000 for each group stage win: $15,000 apiece for Team Liquid, Evil Geniuses and FURIA Esports

$10,000 apiece for MIBR, 100 Thieves and Swole Patrol --Field Level Media

