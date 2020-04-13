President Trump is not firing Dr. Fauci -White House

President Trump is not firing Dr. Fauci -White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2020 00:57 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 23:24 IST
The White House said on Monday that President Donald Trump was not firing U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci despite his retweet of a supporter's #FireFauci message.
"This media chatter is ridiculous – President Trump is not firing Dr. Fauci," said White House spokesman Hogan Gidley. "Dr. Fauci has been and remains a trusted adviser to President Trump."
Trump on Sunday retweeted a former Republican congressional candidate's tweet that was critical of comments Fauci made in a CNN interview and contained a call for his firing. Fauci, 79, has been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
White House turns to statistical models for virus forecast
Trump, Putin agree on stabilizing energy markets -- White House
Trump, Erdogan stress need for Syria, Libya ceasefires: White House
Trump says expects Russia-Saudi oil deal soon, invites US oil chiefs to White House
Trump says expects Russia-Saudi oil deal soon, invites US oil chiefs to White House