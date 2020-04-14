EG, Thunder Predator roll in BTS Pro Series: Americas

First-place Evil Geniuses and second-place Thunder Predator cruised to 2-0 wins on Tuesday in BTS Pro Series: Americas tournament. EG (3-0) got past FURIA Esports (0-2) with 26- and 21-minute victories.

Thunder Predator (3-1) was nearly as dominant, recording 29- and 27-minute wins over beastcoast (0-2). The online Dota 2 event features eight teams competing for a $50,000 prize pool, with $21,000 going to the tournament winner.

All matches in the round-robin group stage are best-of-three. The top four teams will advance to the upper bracket in the double-elimination playoff format, while the fifth- and sixth-place teams gain entry into the lower bracket. The bottom two teams will be eliminated.

All playoff matches will be best-of three before the grand final on April 26, which will feature a best-of-five format. The action continues Tuesday with two matches:

--Quincy Crew vs. business associates --CR4ZY vs. Thunder Predator

BTS Pro Series: Americas standings through Monday (map record in parentheses): 1. Evil Geniuses, 3-0 (6-1)

2. Thunder Predator, 3-1 (7-3) T3. business associates, 1-0 (2-0)

T3. CR4ZY, 1-0 (2-0) 5. Quincy Crew, 0-0 (0-0)

T6. FURIA Esports, 0-2 (1-4) T6. beastcoast, 0-2 (0-4)

8. Cloud9, 0-3 (0-6) --Field Level Media

