Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sikhism embodies ideals of service, equality, dignity: NJ Gov in Vaisakhi wishes

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 14-04-2020 09:42 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 09:42 IST
Sikhism embodies ideals of service, equality, dignity: NJ Gov in Vaisakhi wishes

Sikhism embodies the ideals of service, equality, dignity and these values are especially important as the world faces the COVID19 pandemic, New Jersey Governor said in his message to the Sikh community on the occasion of Vaisakhi. Vaisakhi, which was celebrated on April 13, commemorates the creation of the Khalsa, a collective body of Sikhs.

"Happy #Vaisakhi to the Sikh community! Sikhism embodies the ideals of service, equality, and dignity—values that are especially important today. With one of the largest concentrations of Sikhs in the nation, there's no better place to recognise this holiday than the Garden State,” Phil Murphy tweeted on Monday. New Jersey is home to about 100,000 Sikh Americans, one of the largest populations in the country. New Jersey is the second most impacted state in the US, after New York, from the coronavirus pandemic. The state has 64,584 confirmed COVID19 cases and more than 2440 people have died so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

BSP Chief Mayawati pays tributes to Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary

BSP Chief Mayawati on Tuesday paid tributes to father of the Indian Constitution and Dalit social reformer, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, on his 129th birth anniversary. On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, I pay respects to him on behalf of the par...

Florida deems WWE 'essential business' amid coronavirus outbreak

World Wrestling Entertainment WWE has been deemed an essential business in Florida, the mayor of Orange County said on Monday, allowing the company to resume live tapings of its shows in the state during the coronavirus outbreak. A statewid...

48 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 945

48 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 945, the state Health Department said on Tuesday. All 48 new coronavirus cases have been reported from the state capital, J...

Chinese survey ship returns to Vietnam's exclusive economic zone

A Chinese survey ship that was embroiled in a standoff with Vietnamese vessels last year in the disputed South China Sea has returned to waters within Vietnams Exclusive Economic Zone EEZ, ship tracking data showed on Tuesday.Beginning last...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020