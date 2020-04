BRIEF-Fed's Daly Says Don't Expect Sharp V-Shaped Recovery - WSJ

* FED'S DALY SAYS DON'T EXPECT A SHARP V-SHAPED RECOVERY, EXPECT SOMETHING MORE LIKE NEGATIVE QUARTERS OF GROWTH THROUGHOUT 2020 - WSJ

* FED'S DALY SAYS EXPECTS GRADUAL RETURN TO POSITIVE GROWTH IN 2021 - WSJ * FED'S DALY SAYS "STILL OPTIMISTIC THAT WE CAN ACHIEVE OUR DUAL MANDATE GOALS, BUT IT'S GOING TO TAKE SOME TIME" - WSJ

* FED'S DALY SAYS FED IS COMMITTED TO KEEPING RATES AT ROCK-BOTTOM LEVELS UNTIL AFTER THE CRISIS PASSES

