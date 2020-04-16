Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO leader: Agency has received global support

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 16-04-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 16:34 IST
WHO leader: Agency has received global support

The head of the World Health Organisation's European office is hailing a show of support, including some "commitments" from around the world, for the UN health agency after US President Donald Trump announced a halt to funding for it. Amid an increasingly fraught financial situation for the WHO as it battles the coronavirus outbreak, Dr Hans Kluge said: "We have been overwhelmed by the support of European countries." In an online briefing, the WHO's regional director for Europe credited the US for its historic support for the agency. The US is WHO's top donor, contributing between USD 400 million to USD 500 million annually in recent years. Trump on Tuesday ordered a temporary halt to US funding pending a review of its alleged missteps in managing and responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"We are looking at the finance situation. Some commitments have come in," Kluge said, without elaborating. "But for the time, we're in the midst of the crisis. So what we focus on is to save lives." Kluge said some countries like France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Switzerland have shown "optimistic signs in terms of declining numbers" in recent weeks, but the "small positive signals in some countries are tempered by sustained or increased levels of incidents in other countries, including the UK, Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus and the Russian Federation". "The storm clouds of this pandemic still hang heavily over the European region," Kluge said, noting that case numbers are still rising - and have doubled to nearly 1 million over the last 10 days.

He said the WHO's European region is facing "about 50 per cent of the global burden of COVID-19"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Mindhunter Season 3: Actors released from their contracts, Fans need to wait for renewal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

It would be strange to play T20 World Cup without fans: Carey

Australia wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey says playing the upcoming T20 World Cup before empty stands would be strange and it would be ideal if the tournament is delayed to allow fans into stadiums. The 15-team T20 World Cup scheduled to b...

Olympics-Tokyo Games must focus on 'must haves' to cut costs - Coates

Olympics organisers must reduce costs related to the postponed Tokyo Games by focusing on the must-haves, IOC Coordination Commission chief John Coates said following a remote meeting with Japanese planners on Thursday.The International Oly...

Vietjet agrees loan repayment delays with lenders

Vietjet Aviation has reached agreements with its lenders to delay repayments on loans it used to buy aircraft, the Vietnamese budget airline said on Thursday.Vietjet has reached agreements with domestic and international financial instituti...

South Africa's Vodacom sees 40% jump in data usage as people stay at home

South Africas mobile phone network operator Vodacom said on Thursday that data traffic on its network has jumped 40 since a nationwide lockdown began as people work from home to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The telecoms sector has ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020