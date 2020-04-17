Japan's 1000-year-old waterfall cherry tree attracts nature lovers

A tree named Miharu Takizakura, meaning waterfall cherry tree, in Fukushima metropolis of Japan is almost 1,000-year-old and has been documented in the ancient letters and drawings. The tree is located in Fukushima prefecture and is considered as an image of Japan's recovery from the earthquake and tsunami disaster.

Koji Nakata, a worker at the prefecture said, "In the year 1992, the Government declared the "Miharu Takizakura" tree as a national treasure and this added terrific fame. The tree is known as from Miharu metropolis in Fukushima prefecture, which is well-known for its 10,000 Sakura bushes, all of which are called the Waterfall Sakura due to their unique twig shape. More than 5 hundred thousand people go to the tree every 12 months. It is now a symbol of the strength of existence in Fukushima prefecture". Takizakura literally means "waterfall cherry tree" in Japanese. A suitable name for it as the tree stands 12 meters tall, with extensive drooping branches spanning 20 meters across the tree, making it appear like a waterfall of cherry blossom.

A traveler here said, "I came with my family to visit the tree and while I saw the small shrine I felt I would really like to pray and give thanks to God for being capable of seeing this tree's beautiful cherry blossom". This grand cherry blossom tree is surrounded by small stores that provide meals and goods.

A shop owner here said, "The saplings are from Takizakura tree seeds. When traffic sees the tree they are amazed by its beauty and desire to get their personal cherry blossom tree for their homes". The Takizakura in Fukushima is one of the ancient three notable cherry blossom timber in Japan.

Usually, the cherry blossom tree's lifespan is simply 15-20 years. However, what makes these timber so splendid is that they have been able to stay for longer than a thousand years because of sensitive care from generations of workers (ANI)

