Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's 1000-year-old waterfall cherry tree attracts nature lovers

A tree named Miharu Takizakura, meaning waterfall cherry tree, in Fukushima metropolis of Japan is almost 1,000-year-old and has been documented in the ancient letters and drawings.

ANI | Fukushima | Updated: 17-04-2020 00:52 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 00:52 IST
Japan's 1000-year-old waterfall cherry tree attracts nature lovers
Miharu Takizakura, the waterfall cherry tree of Japan. Image Credit: ANI

A tree named Miharu Takizakura, meaning waterfall cherry tree, in Fukushima metropolis of Japan is almost 1,000-year-old and has been documented in the ancient letters and drawings. The tree is located in Fukushima prefecture and is considered as an image of Japan's recovery from the earthquake and tsunami disaster.

Koji Nakata, a worker at the prefecture said, "In the year 1992, the Government declared the "Miharu Takizakura" tree as a national treasure and this added terrific fame. The tree is known as from Miharu metropolis in Fukushima prefecture, which is well-known for its 10,000 Sakura bushes, all of which are called the Waterfall Sakura due to their unique twig shape. More than 5 hundred thousand people go to the tree every 12 months. It is now a symbol of the strength of existence in Fukushima prefecture". Takizakura literally means "waterfall cherry tree" in Japanese. A suitable name for it as the tree stands 12 meters tall, with extensive drooping branches spanning 20 meters across the tree, making it appear like a waterfall of cherry blossom.

A traveler here said, "I came with my family to visit the tree and while I saw the small shrine I felt I would really like to pray and give thanks to God for being capable of seeing this tree's beautiful cherry blossom". This grand cherry blossom tree is surrounded by small stores that provide meals and goods.

A shop owner here said, "The saplings are from Takizakura tree seeds. When traffic sees the tree they are amazed by its beauty and desire to get their personal cherry blossom tree for their homes". The Takizakura in Fukushima is one of the ancient three notable cherry blossom timber in Japan.

Usually, the cherry blossom tree's lifespan is simply 15-20 years. However, what makes these timber so splendid is that they have been able to stay for longer than a thousand years because of sensitive care from generations of workers (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 synopsis revealed, Is the series on Netflix in UK?

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese premier says 98% of depositors will be untouched by economic rescue plan

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Thursday that 98 of depositors will be left unscathed by an economic rescue plan that has come under heavy criticism in part because of a proposal to tap deposits to cover huge losses.A draft plan...

S.Africa to allow mines to operate at 50% capacity during lockdown

South Africa will allow mines to operate at up to 50 capacity during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, according to amended regulations published on Thursday.The government had ordered most underground mines a...

Brazil's Bolsonaro appoints Nelson Teich as health minister

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that he had appointed oncologist Nelson Teich as the countrys new health minister, shortly after firing his predecessor over disagreements on measures to fight coronavirus.Bolsonaro, who h...

EU sees "Green Deal" delays but keeps climate target plan -draft document

The European Commission will delay some climate policies under its signature Green Deal proposal due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the timeline to unveil a new 2030 emissions target is unchanged, according to a draft document seen by Reu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020