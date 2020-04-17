Quincy Crew cruise in BTS Pro Series: Americas

Quincy Crew swept FURIA Esports in two quick games Thursday to tie idle CR4ZY for first place in the BTS Pro Series: Americas event. Quincy Crew (3-0) posted 16- and 14-minute wins over FURIA (0-3).

In the day's other match, Cloud9 (1-4) came from behind for a 2-1 win over Evil Geniuses (3-1). After Evil Geniuses won the opening map in 29 minutes, Cloud9 responded with 47- and 24-minute victories. The online Dota 2 event features eight teams competing for a $50,000 prize pool, with $21,000 going to the tournament winner.

All matches in the round-robin group stage are best-of-three. The top four teams will advance to the upper bracket in the double-elimination playoff format, while the fifth- and sixth-place teams gain entry into the lower bracket. The bottom two teams will be eliminated.

All playoff matches will be best-of three before the grand final on April 26, which will feature a best-of-five format. The action continues Friday with two matches:

--Evil Geniuses vs. Quincy Crew --Cloud9 vs. FURIA Esports

BTS Pro Series: Americas standings through Thursday (map record in parentheses): T1. Quincy Crew, 3-0 (6-2)

T1. CR4ZY, 3-0 (6-2) 3. Evil Geniuses, 3-1 (7-3)

4. Thunder Predator, 3-2 (8-5) 5. business associates, 1-2 (4-4)

6. beastcoast, 0-2 (0-4) 7. FURIA Esports, 0-3 (1-6)

8. Cloud9, 1-4 (3-9) --Field Level Media

