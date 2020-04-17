Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lives Lost: Holocaust survivor was Israel's 1st virus victim

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-04-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 12:30 IST
Lives Lost: Holocaust survivor was Israel's 1st virus victim

As a child in Hungary, Arie Even survived the Holocaust by taking shelter along with his mother and brother after his father was shipped to a notorious concentration camp. Even's well-connected grandfather found them refuge in a Swiss-protected home in Budapest before they were rushed to another shelter, under the cover of night, thanks to the Swedish embassy and the efforts of famed diplomat Raoul Wallenberg, who saved tens of thousands of Jews before mysteriously disappearing.

The next day, Even's grandfather was shot to death and his body was dumped in the Danube River. Later in life, Even overcame multiple heart attacks, surgeries and even a brush with a cholera epidemic during a family visit to Spain. But he couldn't escape the wrath of the global coronavirus pandemic that has been plaguing the globe.

On March 20, the 88-year-old became Israel's first coronavirus fatality after he was infected by a visiting social worker at his Jerusalem assisted-living facility..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Killing Eve Season 3 episode 2 synopsis revealed, Is the series on Netflix in UK?

Art has power to unite and connect in times of COVID-19 crisis: UNESCO head

Entertainment News Roundup: Comcast's Peacock to launch with limited originals; Germany's Oktoberfest unlikely to take place and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

European stock index futures as Trump eyes restart

European stock index futures surged on Friday, as financial markets globally drew strength from U.S. President Donald Trumps rollout of plans for a gradual re-opening of the U.S. economy and reports of a potential drug to treat COVID-19.Eur...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now A measured approachBritons wake up to at least three more weeks of lockdown as Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab laid out five conditions that need to be met before restrictions can b...

Japan promises swift coronavirus payouts, starting in May

Japan hopes to start distributing coronavirus relief payments next month, it said on Friday, after extending a state of emergency nationwide in the face of criticism that its response to the crisis had been slow and inefficient. Prime Minis...

Singapore mulls placing workers who recover from COVID-19 on cruise ships

Singapore is assessing whether migrant workers who have recovered from coronavirus might be safer on cruise ships than back in dormitories that have become infection hotbeds, despite problems controlling onboard outbreaks encountered elsewh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020