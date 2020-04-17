Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus outbreak at Philippine jail fuels calls for prisoner releases

PTI | Manila | Updated: 17-04-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 16:06 IST
Virus outbreak at Philippine jail fuels calls for prisoner releases
Representative Image Image Credit: : PxHere

Eighteen guards and inmates at a jam-packed Philippine prison have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Friday, heightening fears of a rapid spread of the illness inside the country's jails. Another 30 prisoners were showing symptoms inside the Quezon City Jail in the capital Manila a facility so crowded that inmates take turns sleeping on staircases and open-air basketball courts.

The outbreak has fuelled calls from rights groups for the early release of prisoners charged with non-violent offenses as well as the sick and elderly in an effort to ease congestion and lower the risk of transmission. The Philippines has a steadily rising number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with 5,878 infections and 387 deaths as of Friday.

Social distancing is all but impossible in the prison system, where cells sometimes operate at five times' capacity. Overcrowding has become an even greater problem since President Rodrigo Duterte launched a drug crackdown in 2016 that has seen thousands sent to jails.

Nine inmates and nine prison staff tested positive for the virus, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology spokesman Xavier Solda told reporters. The prisoners were isolated and staff told to self-quarantine at home, Solda said.

"We are still in the process of intensive contact tracing," he added. The Philippine High Court on Friday deferred a decision on whether to release the most vulnerable prisoners, instead of ordering the government to submit a report on measures it had taken to contain the virus inside jails.

"The release of prisoners and other measures to address the severe congestion in our jails is literally a matter of life and death," Free Legal Assistance Group chairman and Duterte critic Jose Manuel Diokno said Friday. Otherwise, the virus "will run amok", Diokno told AFP.

Human Rights Watch Deputy Asia Director Phil Robertson said Manila must "act urgently to mitigate what could be a catastrophe inside the country's overcrowded prisons".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

China says it will step up macro policies to offset coronavirus pandemic impact

China will step up macroeconomic policies to offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as its economy faces unprecedented challenges, the ruling Communist Partys politburo said on Friday, state television reported. China will make prude...

COVID-19: 17 more charter flights to repatriate stranded Brits from India

The UK government on Friday announced an additional 17 charter flights next week, with a total capacity of around 4,000 passengers, to bring home British nationals stranded in India since last month amidst the international travel lockdown ...

Aviation sector to take 6-24 months to recover from COVID-19 blow: Survey

The aviation industry may take between six months to two years to recover from the severe blow dealt by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey carried out by global consultancy ICF. The survey, conducted among senior and mid-leve...

Patients inconvenienced as several city hosps cease ops for sanitisation after COVID-19 deaths

With several hospitals in the city and neighbouring Howrah district ceasing operations after patients admitted there died due to Covid-19, people here have been largely inconvenienced, some having to do without treatment for their ailments ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020