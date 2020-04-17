UK regulator provisionally clear Amazon’s investment in Deliveroo.Reuters | London | Updated: 17-04-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 18:27 IST
Amazon's purchase of a stake in online food delivery group Deliveroo has been provisionally cleared by Britain's competition regulator.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Friday the approval was in light of a deterioration in Deliveroo's financial position as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.