Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain coronavirus death toll nears 19,500

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 17-04-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 19:55 IST
Spain coronavirus death toll nears 19,500
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Spain's death toll spiraled towards 19,500 on Friday as the government revised its data collection methodology despite controversy over a system that counts only deaths among those who tested positive. The country reported 585 new fatalities in the past 24 hours, but it was difficult to compare with previous tolls after the government amended its counting mechanism.

The total number of deaths in Spain now stands at 19,478, the third-highest in the world after the United States and Italy. The government issued revised guidelines overnight for reporting deaths in order to standardize the data sent in from the country's 17 autonomous regions.

The change was an apparent move to eliminate any deaths where the patient had not been tested for COVID-19. Officials said they would revise previous fatality counts, and also apply the new rules to death tolls moving forward. "This could mean that some of the figures may seem a little strange," said Fernando Simon, the health ministry's emergency coordinator, pointing to a "discrepancy" in the data supplied by one particular region.

There have been growing questions over the death toll in recent days with Madrid and Catalonia, the two worst-hit regions, this week insisting they had thousands more victims than the official count. On Wednesday, Catalonia said it would use new criteria by including figures provided by the region's funeral services who count virus victims and those who have died at old people's residences or at home with symptoms compatible with COVID-19.

But not all of those victims would have necessarily been tested for the virus. According to this new criteria, the region says it has suffered more than 7,500 deaths, while the ministry's count gives a figure which is some 50 percent lower -- 3,752.

Without mentioning Catalonia, Simon on Friday said that the data submitted by one region "did not have the consistency that we would wish to have in a data set". Madrid has also challenged the methodology, with its regional government saying this week the number of dead -- which by Friday stood at 7,007 -- was likely to be more than 10,000.

"More people are dying of coronavirus than officially declared by the Spanish government," the region's vice president Ignacio Aguado told Spain's RNE radio. "In many cases, unfortunately, they have been unable to do a test... even though everything indicated that they had COVID-19." He added that the "number of dead is much higher" because only people who died in hospital and tested positive are being counted in the national tally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Africa needs more than $200 billion to respond to pandemic, U.N. chief says

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday urged creditors to grant a debt standstill for all developing countries, not just the poorest, warning that many faced debt distress due to a global recession triggered by the coro...

Belgium's traveller community adjusts to lockdown

With travelling the roads a way of life for the Sinti community, Belgian Etienne Charpentier and his family say that having their freedom restricted due to the coronavirus epidemic is hitting them especially hard.Life is not the same anymor...

Russian virus cases top 32,000, Putin warns of 'very high' risks

Russia said Friday it had recorded 32,008 coronavirus cases, including a record 4,070 in the last 24 hours, as President Vladimir Putin warned of very high risks, particularly in the ill-equipped provinces. Official figures showed more than...

Respect paid to Biju Patnaik in conformity with lockdown norms

Workers and supporters of Odishas ruling BJD on Friday paid homage to former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik from within the confines of their homes on his 23rd death anniversary which was observed during the lockdown. The ruling party leaders,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020