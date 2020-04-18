Nevada approves betting on Call of Duty League

Nevada approves betting on Call of Duty LeagueReuters | Updated: 18-04-2020 09:13 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 09:13 IST
Nevada gamblers looking for action with traditional sports shut down now have one more option available. The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Friday gave approval for sportsbooks to accept wagers on Call of Duty League (CDL) matches.
The move follows recent approval by Nevada regulators to permit betting on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends, Dota 2, iRacing and Overwatch. The three types of wagers permitted for the 2020 CDL season will be head to head, match winner and overall winner.
For sportsbooks to begin accepting bets on the CDL, they must declare their intent to the state's enforcement department and post official game rules. The Call of Duty League, which is in its inaugural season, features nine teams from across the United States plus teams from Toronto, London and Paris.
The first four weeks of CDL action were homestands for teams in Minnesota, London, Atlanta and Los Angeles before play was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Moving to an online-only only format, the CDL restarted last week with what would have been a Dallas homestand. The next matches are scheduled for April 24-26 in what would have been a Chicago homestand.
The Chicago Huntsmen sit in first place with 110 points, just ahead of the Minnesota R0kkr, Dallas Empire and Florida Mutineers, all with 100 points. --Field Level Media
