Prince Harry's Return to Britain and Spotlight on Invictus Spirit Awards

Prince Harry made a public appearance in Britain for the first time in six years, attending the Invictus Spirit Awards in London. His visit coincides with a busy time for the royals, as King Charles faces criticism from a new book by Charles Spencer, Diana’s brother.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 01:48 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 01:48 IST
Prince Harry's Return to Britain and Spotlight on Invictus Spirit Awards
Prince Harry

Prince Harry marked his return to British soil with a public appearance at the Invictus Spirit Awards in London. This event, which supports wounded military veterans, signifies his involvement with the Invictus Games—a sporting competition he founded.

The visit was notable as it was the first time Harry reunited with family in six years since moving to California with Meghan. His presence draws attention during a critical moment for the royal family.

King Charles grapples with mounting scrutiny due to excerpts from a forthcoming book by Charles Spencer, Diana's brother, published in the Daily Mail. The book paints Charles in a controversial light, adding to the tensions of the royal narrative.

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