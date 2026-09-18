Prince Harry's Return to Britain and Spotlight on Invictus Spirit Awards

Prince Harry marked his return to British soil with a public appearance at the Invictus Spirit Awards in London. This event, which supports wounded military veterans, signifies his involvement with the Invictus Games—a sporting competition he founded.

The visit was notable as it was the first time Harry reunited with family in six years since moving to California with Meghan. His presence draws attention during a critical moment for the royal family.

King Charles grapples with mounting scrutiny due to excerpts from a forthcoming book by Charles Spencer, Diana's brother, published in the Daily Mail. The book paints Charles in a controversial light, adding to the tensions of the royal narrative.