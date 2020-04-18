Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prague Airport says thwarted several cyber attacks in recent days

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 18-04-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 15:40 IST
Prague Airport says thwarted several cyber attacks in recent days
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Prague Airport said on Saturday it had thwarted several cyber attacks on its IT network in recent days, reinforcing warnings by the national cybersecurity watchdog of likely attempts to harm the country's hospitals and infrastructure. "Attempted attacks on web pages of the airport were detected in preparatory phases," the airport's spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. "That prevented their spreading and all further phases that could have followed and potentially harm the company."

Several hospitals in the Czech Republic reported attempted attacks on their computer systems on Friday but said the attacks were successfully blocked. The Czech cyber-security watchdog NUKIB said on Thursday that it expected attacks aimed at damaging or completely disabling computers and computer systems in the coming days.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States was concerned by the threat of a cyber attack against the Czech Republic's healthcare sector, adding that anybody engaged in such activity should "expect consequences." A Czech official speaking on condition of anonymity said it was not proven who was responsible for the activity the cyber-security watchdog had identified but it was thought to be the work of a "serious and advanced adversary."

Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said on Saturday the attacks were "extremely ruthless" during the coronavirus pandemic. "I do hope that our experts will find out who is interested in the Czech Republic losing to this disease," he said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

N.Korean lecturers say there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the country - RFA

North Korean authorities told citizens in public lectures that there were confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country as early as the end of March, in contrast to official Pyongyang claims that it has not had any confirmed cases, Radi...

No relief for people in Gilgit-Baltistan during lockdown, alleges Qoumi Alliance

As people in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan are battling COVID-19, nationalist parties have accused the government of not providing relief to people during the lockdown. Safeer Abbas Advocate, chairman of Qoumi Alliance, Gilgit-Baltista...

Centre gave funds, foodgrain to Punjab to combat COVID-19: Harsimrat Badal

Days after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh raised the issue of a special package and release of GST arrears with the Centre, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday claimed that the central government had given funds and foodg...

Nepal is home away from home for some stranded foreign tourists during COVID-19 crisis

Nepal, which for decades has been a magnet for adventurers, thrill-seekers and mountain lovers, is now a preferred destination for some foreign tourists seeking protection from the deadly coronavirus that has been wreaking havoc across the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020