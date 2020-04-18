Left Menu
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Paul O’Neill, later Alcoa's CEO, dies at 84 -WSJ

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 19:21 IST
Paul O'Neill, former Treasury secretary of the United States and former chief executive of Alcoa Corp , died at age 84 on Saturday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

O’Neill had been under treatment for lung cancer and his death is unrelated to the coronavirus, the Journal https://on.wsj.com/2RNi9Tv said.

