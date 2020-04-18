Left Menu
Containing Corona: Offer Ramzan, Eid prayers at home, says top Saudi religious authority

Worshippers should offer Taraweeh during Ramzan and subsequent Eid prayers at home to prevent spreading Coronavirus, said Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, the highest religious authority in the kingdom.

ANI | Jeddah | Updated: 18-04-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 22:30 IST
Saudi Mufti Abdulaziz Al al-Sheikh says Ramzaan and Eid prayers should be performed from home due to COVID-19. Image Credit: ANI

Worshippers should offer Taraweeh during Ramzan and subsequent Eid prayers at home to prevent spreading Coronavirus, said Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, the highest religious authority in the kingdom. Taraweeh are night prayers that people of Islamic faith proffer during Ramzan, the Muslim holy month of fasting that starts across the world next week.

"As it will not be possible to hold Taraweeh prayers at mosques this year due to the preventive measures taken by authorities to fight the novel coronavirus, people will have to perform them at home to obtain the virtue of praying during the blessed nights of Ramadan," Arab News quoted Sheikh Abdulaziz al-Sheikh, as saying. Ramzan or Ramadan is holiest month for Muslims throughout the world, during which the Quran- the holy text of Islam- was revealed to Prophet Muhammad by archangel Gabriel in 610 CE.

Muslims, during Ramzan, refrain from eating or drinking from sunrise to sunset. The day ends with Taraweeh, special voluntary prayer offered by the congregation. "It has been established that Prophet Mohammed performed these prayers at home, and it is known that Taraweeh is Sunnah and not obligatory. If the status quo persists, making it impossible to hold Eid prayer at mosques, people will have to pray at home and no sermon will follow the Eid prayer," the grand Mufti added.

The China-originated coronavirus has swept the world, including Middle East and Gulf countries. Last month, Saudi Arabia, which has two of holiest mosques, stopped people from performing prayers inside mosques in a bid to contain the spread of highly contagious coronavirus.

The kingdom has so far reported 7,142 cases of Covid-19 and 92 fatalities due to the virus. (ANI)

