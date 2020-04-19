Left Menu
Vietnam protests at China's new administrative units in South China Sea

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 19-04-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 19:19 IST
Vietnam protested on Sunday at China's move to establish two administrative units on islands in the disputed South China Sea, saying it "seriously violated Vietnam's sovereignty".

"Vietnam demands that China respect Vietnam's sovereignty and abolish its wrongful decisions," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said in a statement.

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

