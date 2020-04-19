Vietnam protests at China's new administrative units in South China Sea

Vietnam protested on Sunday at China's move to establish two administrative units on islands in the disputed South China Sea, saying it "seriously violated Vietnam's sovereignty".

"Vietnam demands that China respect Vietnam's sovereignty and abolish its wrongful decisions," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said in a statement.

