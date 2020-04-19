Left Menu
Development News Edition

Necessary to support WHO's efforts to combat COVID-19:Russian Health Minister

MOSCOW, April 19 (Sputnik/ANI) - The international community must continue to support the World Health Organization's (WHO) efforts to combat the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and commit to supporting attempts to improve pandemic response mechanisms, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said during a video conference of G20 health ministers on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 19-04-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 22:32 IST
Necessary to support WHO's efforts to combat COVID-19:Russian Health Minister
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

MOSCOW, April 19 (Sputnik/ANI) - The international community must continue to support the World Health Organization's (WHO) efforts to combat the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and commit to supporting attempts to improve pandemic response mechanisms, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said during a video conference of G20 health ministers on Sunday. "I would like to draw three conclusions. The first is that we should support the efforts of the World Health Organization. The second is that today we must think about the need to improve global response mechanisms to meet the challenges posed by infectious diseases. The third is the global issue of access and provision of medical equipment, including regulatory mechanisms and quality control procedures," Murashko stated.

The health minister added that the current pandemic will allow countries to think of measures to modernize their health care systems in order to improve preparedness for future outbreaks. "The pandemic allows us today to think about modernizing health care systems, particularly to combat such challenges," Murashko said at the meeting. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Evolving aid package offers billions for hospitals, testing

The Trump administration and Congress are nearing an agreement as early as Sunday on an aid package of up to 450 billion to boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing. With...

Canadian police arrest suspect in active shooting probe

Canadian police on Sunday arrested a suspect in an active shooter investigation after earlier saying he may have been driving a vehicle resembling a police car and wearing a police uniform. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in a rural area ...

Virtual mega-concert featuring Stones, Swift celebrates health workers

A virtual concert packed with A-listers -- from The Rolling Stones to Taylor Swift to Billie Eilish -- entertained fans around the world with a show celebrating health workers, as billions shelter at home due to coronavirus. Lizzo, Jennifer...

Coronavirus accelerates decline of slumping coal industry

Travis Deti has been working the phones to try to get government support for the U.S. coal industry during the coronavirus pandemic. Between recent calls, the head of the Wyoming Mining Association tried to unclog a sink at home. But unlike...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020