Death toll in Canada mass shooting rises to 18 - Trudeau

Death toll in Canada mass shooting rises to 18 - TrudeauReuters | Ottawa | Updated: 20-04-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 21:17 IST
The death toll from the worst mass shooting in Canadian history has risen to 18, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday, including a police officer and the gunman.
"A gunman claimed the lives of at least 18 people, among them a woman in uniform whose job it is to protect lives even if it endangers her own," Trudeau told reporters, referring to Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Constable Heidi Stevenson, who was killed on Sunday in the shooting spree in the Atlantic province of Nova Scotia.
