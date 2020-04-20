Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Munster's Cronin gets one-month doping ban after pharmacy mix-up

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-04-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 21:37 IST
Rugby-Munster's Cronin gets one-month doping ban after pharmacy mix-up
Representative Image Image Credit: pixabay

Munster prop James Cronin has been banned for a month after committing an unintentional doping violation due to a mix-up at a pharmacy, European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said in a statement https://www.epcrugby.com/2020/04/20/disciplinary-decision-james-cronin-munster-rugby on Monday. Cronin tested positive for the steroid prednisolone and corticosteroid prednisone, which are on the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) prohibited list, after an in-competition test in November last year.

"Prior to the match... Cronin had been unwell and had been prescribed antibiotics, however, the pharmacy dispensed medication to him which was intended for another customer," the EPCR statement said. "The judicial officer accepted evidence that the banned substances in the player's sample were due to a dispensing error by the pharmacy and that the anti-doping violation was entirely unintentional."

The 29-year-old was deemed to have committed no significant fault and co-operated with the investigation, but the judicial officer ruled that he still bore some responsibility for what was in his sample. Accordingly, Cronin will be ineligible to play between April 15 and May 16. World Rugby, Sport Ireland and WADA have the right to appeal the decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • WADA

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

15 containment zones identified in Odisha so far, Universities allowed to start functioning through e-learning

15 areas have been classified as COVID-19 Containment Zones across Odisha, according to the State Health and Family Welfare Department on Monday. The areas classified as Containment Zones are spread across Khorda, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Bhadra...

2020 NFL Draft: Indianapolis Colts preview

Indianapolis Colts draft capsule TEAM DRAFT NEEDSWide receiver T.Y. Hilton will enjoy working with Philip Rivers. Rivers loves to launch, and behind this offensive line there should be plenty of opportunity for the two to connect. Hilton pl...

Man beaten up by cops for 'spitting' on them

In a viral video, the policemen were seen beating a man after he allegedly spat on the policemen in Kothrud area here on Sunday. The man, who spat at the cops, has been identified as Amit Kumar Verma. He had fled a shelter home. When the po...

Six test positive in Kerala, over 46,000 under surveillance

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 20 PTI Six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala on Monday, taking the total active cases to 114 while over 46,000 are under observation, even as the state government decided to test all those in quarant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020