Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Encouraging signs' as UK daily toll hits two-week low

PTI | London | Updated: 21-04-2020 02:07 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 00:49 IST
'Encouraging signs' as UK daily toll hits two-week low
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The British government on Monday said there were "encouraging signs" that the coronavirus outbreak was easing but warned it was too early to lift the lockdown despite new evidence of the economic toll. Some 16,509 people hospitalised with COVID-19 in Britain have now died, new health ministry figures showed, up by 449 -- the lowest daily toll for a fortnight.

Health officials say the number of new cases is flat and figures for people in hospital in London, the epicentre of the outbreak in Britain, continue to fall. "There are encouraging signs that we are making progress," Finance Minister Rishi Sunak told the government's daily media briefing.

But "we are not there yet and it is very clear that, for now, what we should focus on is following the guidance, staying home". Britain went into lockdown at the end of March, with people told to stay indoors except for daily exercise and buying essentials.

Last week the measures were renewed for another three weeks, but there are concerns about the toll they are having on the economy. Among several initiatives to support firms hit by the lockdown, the government has offered to pay 80 percent of wages of staff who might otherwise face the sack.

Applications for the scheme opened on Monday, and more than 140,000 firms applied for help for more than one million people in just one day. Sunak said: "The most important thing we can do for the health of our economy is to protect the health of our people." The daily death toll, which does not include deaths in the community, including care homes, has been lower on Mondays due to weekend reporting delays.

But David Spiegelhalter, chairman of the Winton Centre for Risk and Evidence Communication at the University of Cambridge, said separate new data just for England showed a clear improvement. Data showing the day people died, rather than when deaths were reported, "clearly shows we are in a steadily, but rather slowly, improving position since the peak of deaths 12 days ago".

"But, judging from the experience in Italy, this could be a lengthy process," he said. Britain is currently one of the hardest hit countries in the COVID-19 pandemic, and there is growing criticism of the government's initial response.

Sunak admitted there were "things that we will learn from this" but insisted the government made the right decisions at the right time, guided by scientific evidence. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is still recovering after spending a week in hospital with the disease. The foreign minister, Dominic Raab, is deputising in his absence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Jaguars release WR Lee

The Jacksonville Jaguars released wide receiver Marqise Lee on Monday. Lee reportedly is healthy after playing only six games with three receptions for 18 yards in 2019. He missed the 2018 season after tearing multiple ligaments in his left...

Police in Indian-administered Kashmir target journalists for alleged 'fake news'

Police in Indian-administered Kashmir are investigating two journalists for allegedly spreading fake news, authorities said on Monday, as a months-long security crackdown in the Muslim-majority state persists. Kashmir Police Chief Vijay Kum...

'Encouraging signs' as UK daily toll hits two-week low

The British government on Monday said there were encouraging signs that the coronavirus outbreak was easing but warned it was too early to lift the lockdown despite new evidence of the economic toll. Some 16,509 people hospitalised with COV...

Syrian air defences intercept Israeli aerial strikes on Palmyra -state media

Syrian air defences responded to an Israeli aerial attack on the city of Palmyra in eastern Homs province in central Syria and downed several hostile targets, state media said on Monday. A news flash on state media did not give any details ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020