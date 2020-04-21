Left Menu
Development News Edition

Watchdog: Pandemic worsening threat to global media freedom

PTI | Paris | Updated: 21-04-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 13:12 IST
Watchdog: Pandemic worsening threat to global media freedom

Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders is sounding the alarm that the coronavirus pandemic poses a threat for press freedom around the world. In its annual evaluation of global media freedoms, the group warned Tuesday that the health crisis could serve as an excuse for governments “to take advantage of the fact that politics are on hold, the public is stunned and protests are out of the question, in order to impose measures that would be impossible in normal times.” North Korea ranked bottom of the group's press freedom index. As in 2019, Norway again topped its ranking of 180 countries and territories.

Overall, the report judged press freedom to be “satisfactory" in the United States, but also said “public denigration, threats, and harassment of journalists continued to be a serious problem” last year. The US ranked 45th on the group's list, behind countries in Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania, Latin America and the Caribbean. The report highlighted U.S. President Donald Trump's hostility toward some journalists and media outlets and said his oft-deployed “fake news” phrase “has now been deployed by leaders around the world as a tool to crack down on the media.” “Hostility toward journalists and news outlets in the United States deepened and intensified, and few attacks were as vitriolic as those that came from the president," the group said. “The abuse is only getting worse amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, as journalists covering the Trump administration's response to the crisis are subjected to the president's attacks during his press briefings.” Other threats to the future of journalism are economic, with job cuts gutting newsrooms, the group said. And the weak regulation of digital technologies has “created information chaos,” blurring lines between fact, fiction, propaganda and advertising.

“The pandemic has amplified the spread of rumors and fake news as quickly as the virus itself,” the report noted. “For this decisive decade to not be a disastrous one, people of goodwill, whoever they are, must campaign for journalists to be able to fulfill their role as society's trusted third parties," it said.(AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Northwest China sees return of coronavirus cases

A northwestern province on the frontline of Chinas coronavirus battle reported on Tuesday its first cases in nearly three weeks, all involving travellers from overseas, as imported infections started to level off elsewhere.Like other countr...

Babita Phogat joins Delhi police team to prepare meals for the needy

Wrestler-turned-politician Babita Phogat on Tuesday helped police personnel here in preparing meals for the needy amid the ongoing lockdown, officials said. The Arjuna Awardee and Commonwealth Gold Medallist visited the Najafgarh police sta...

Improper social distancing causes coronaviorus spread: Pawar

Coronavirus infection spreads when social distancing is not observed properly, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday following reports that relative of a sanitation worker, who is a resident of the Presidents Estate that houses Rashtrapati...

BRIEF-Ceconomy Expects Decision On Tuesday On Credit Line From KfW - Sources

Ceconomy EXPECTS A DECISION ON TUESDAY ON A CREDIT LINE FROM STATE DEVELOPMENT BANK KFW - SOURCES CECONOMY SPOKESWOMAN DECLINES TO COMMENT Berlin Speed Desk...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020