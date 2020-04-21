Left Menu
Queen Elizabeth sends condolences to Canada after Nova Scotia shooting

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-04-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 17:01 IST
Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday sent her condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the after the "appalling" mass shooting in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia. A gunman who at one point masqueraded as a policeman went on the rampage on Sunday, leaving 19 people dead in Canada's worst mass shooting.

"Prince Philip and I have been deeply saddened by the appalling events in Nova Scotia, and we send our condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of those who have lost their lives," said Elizabeth, who is Queen of Canada and its head of state. "My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Nova Scotia and all Canadians at this tragic time."

Elizabeth praised the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and emergency services which she said had "selflessly responded to these devastating attacks".

