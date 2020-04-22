Left Menu
Shooter kills nine in Lebanese town

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 22-04-2020 00:49 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 00:11 IST
Shooter kills nine in Lebanese town
Representative Image

A man slaughtered his wife and shot dead eight other people, including his brother, in a Lebanese town on Tuesday in the country's worst mass shooting in years, a security source said. The source said authorities caught the man, who had been on the loose after killing his wife with a knife and then going on a shooting rampage in Baakline, 45 km (30 miles) south of the capital Beirut.

The shooter had used a pump-action rifle, the source and state news agency NNA said. NNA said the motive remained unclear. The security source said that it was a suspected "honour killing" and that five of those killed were Syrian, including two children aged 15 and 10, at the house under construction where the shooting took place.

