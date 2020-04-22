Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook 'complicit' in Vietnam censorship: Amnesty

PTI | Hanoi | Updated: 22-04-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 18:43 IST
Facebook 'complicit' in Vietnam censorship: Amnesty

Amnesty International on Wednesday accused Facebook of "caving" to Vietnam's strict censorship regime, after the US tech giant confirmed it was blocking content deemed illegal by the country's communist government. Authorities regularly sentence domestic critics to harsh prison terms but have come under fire recently for targeting dissent on the world's most popular social network.

Facebook is a popular platform for activists in Vietnam, where all independent media is banned, but the company confirmed in a statement to AFP that it had been instructed by Hanoi to restrict access to content "deemed to be illegal". "We have taken this action to ensure our services remain available and usable for millions of people in Vietnam, who rely on them every day," a spokesperson said.

But Amnesty said the decision was "a devastating turning point for freedom of expression" in the country. "Ruthless suppression of freedom of expression is nothing new, but Facebook's shift in policy makes them complicit," said the rights watchdog's William Nee.

More than 53 million people in Vietnam -- over half the population -- use Facebook. The platform is also a crucial marketing tool for local business. Domestic social media networks have so far failed to win a share of that lucrative online market.

Since the beginning of the year, authorities have questioned hundreds of Facebook users over posts connected to the coronavirus pandemic and the government's handling of the health crisis. Several were slapped with fines and had their posts removed after admitting they had spread "fake news".

The government introduced a new regulation this month that makes it easier for authorities to fine and jail online critics. Around 10 percent of Vietnam's current crop of political prisoners were jailed because of their activity on Facebook, Amnesty says.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-Time to choose new way forward, activist Thunberg says on Earth Day

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg joined calls for a combined effort to tackle coronavirus and the climate crisis, saying the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on Wednesday was the time to choose a new way forward. Dramatic improvements in air an...

Snooker-Rescheduled World Championship set for July 31 start

The World Snooker Championship, originally scheduled for April 18 to May 4, will start on July 31 at the Crucible Theatre, the World Snooker Tour WST said on Wednesday. The 17-day season-ending showpiece was postponed in March due to the CO...

S Africa increases soldiers on streets from 2,000 to over 70,000 to combat COVID-19

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has informed the countrys Parliament that he is increasing the current number of soldiers monitoring the COVID-19 lockdown from just over 2,000 to more than 70,000. In a letter to the Joint Standing C...

281 Myanmarese nationals, held up in Bihar and UP during

Close to 300 Myanmarese nationals, stranded in different places across Bihar and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh because of the lockdown, on Wednesday left for their homeland aboard a special chartered flight, a senior official said. District Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020