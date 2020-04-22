Pompeo says Iran needs to be held accountable for launch of military satellite

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that Iran needs to be held accountable for the successful launch by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps of the country's first military satellite into orbit.

"I think Iran needs to be held accountable for what they've done. They have now had a military organization that the United States has designated a terrorist attempt to launch a satellite," Pompeo said at a news conference.

